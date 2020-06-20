Team (NYSE:TISI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Team (NYSE:TISI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $236.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Team had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Team has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Get Team alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TISI. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.