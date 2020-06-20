Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Textron posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. 3,857,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Textron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Textron by 4.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

