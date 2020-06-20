TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

TFII traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$45.06. The company had a trading volume of 483,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,294. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. TFI International has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$48.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 28,059 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$842,331.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,108,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,329,875.14. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,463,061.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

