The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Receives $9.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RUBI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 3,653,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,973. The Rubicon Project has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.64.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. Analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CFO David Day sold 11,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $60,522.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 41,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $224,850.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,886 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

