The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

SHYF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 243,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.59 million, a PE ratio of -94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.10 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

