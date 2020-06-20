TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.03.

TXMD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,058,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,760. The company has a market capitalization of $326.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 30,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 820,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

