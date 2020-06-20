Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Theratechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mackie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:THTX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 91,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,952. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $147.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 82,969 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

