TheStreet Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.79.
Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.
In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $21,676,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $38,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,862,000 after buying an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
