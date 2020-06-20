TheStreet Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $21,676,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $38,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,862,000 after buying an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

