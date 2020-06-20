TheStreet Upgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to B

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $80,163,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after acquiring an additional 741,027 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,275,000 after acquiring an additional 540,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 362.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

