TheStreet Upgrades PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to “B-“

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PGTI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.
PGTI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 405,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,151. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $912.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Read More: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.