TheStreet Upgrades PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to “B-“

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PGTI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

PGTI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 405,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,151. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $912.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

