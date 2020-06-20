Third Point LLC Has $494.12 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Third Point LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 7.9% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $494,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,193. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $177.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.