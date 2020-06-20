ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.18) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.41 ($10.57).

Shares of FRA TKA traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching €6.90 ($7.76). 5,360,983 shares of the stock traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($30.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.87 and a 200-day moving average of €8.35.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

