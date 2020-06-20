Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$9.43 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:TF traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 261,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,262. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.71, a quick ratio of 66.84 and a current ratio of 67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$24.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.33 million. Analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7500001 EPS for the current year.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.