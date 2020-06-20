Time New Bank (TNB) Trading 45.3% Higher Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $2.91 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.98 or 0.05528776 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013573 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,286,586,618 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

