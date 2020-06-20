Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (TPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

NYSE TPZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $19.10.

About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

