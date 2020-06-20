Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (TPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.
NYSE TPZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $19.10.
About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd
