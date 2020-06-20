Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSQ. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NYSE TSQ remained flat at $$5.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,490. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

