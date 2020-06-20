TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $27.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.73.

TPIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. 641,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $792.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.20 and a beta of 1.60. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Lockard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $91,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,298.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

