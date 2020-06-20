TrueVett Trading Up 162.5% Over Last 7 Days (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 298.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, TrueVett has traded 162.5% higher against the US dollar. One TrueVett token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TrueVett has a market capitalization of $26,407.59 and $1.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.75 or 0.05520876 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00052201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031788 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013751 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004447 BTC.

About TrueVett

TrueVett is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi . The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com . The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime

TrueVett Token Trading

TrueVett can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueVett using one of the exchanges listed above.

