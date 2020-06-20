Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Update

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,620,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 33,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,728,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,656,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,012 shares of company stock worth $2,461,790 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Twitter by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Twitter by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 164,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 113,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Twitter by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

