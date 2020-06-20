UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. 32,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $327.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,898,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 96,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

