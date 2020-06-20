Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,580. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $174,731.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,049. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

