Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UN01. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($25.28) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.02 ($28.11).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR:UN01 traded up €0.52 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €28.92 ($32.49). The stock had a trading volume of 5,440,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($23.33) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($34.43). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.