United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~($3.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.73). United States Steel also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -3.06–3.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.