Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. 165,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,808. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.19 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth about $4,865,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.