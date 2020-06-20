Unobtanium (UNO) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for $59.92 or 0.00644569 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,296.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.12 or 0.02475359 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000422 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,307 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.