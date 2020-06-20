ValuEngine Upgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SSYS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,935. The company has a market cap of $897.17 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.56. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stratasys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

