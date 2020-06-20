VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $34,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ANGL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.99. 504,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,230. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.