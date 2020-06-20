Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.37. 239,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,279. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

