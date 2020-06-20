Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 681,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,656. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

