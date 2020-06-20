Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0010

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market cap of $3.87 million and $1.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00488372 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000796 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

