Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.32% of Verizon Communications worth $2,930,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.25. 13,694,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,736,987. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. The company has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

