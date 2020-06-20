Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

VZ traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,987. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

