Veros Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Veros has a total market capitalization of $192,269.06 and $53,421.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veros has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.01849213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00171290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00109379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

