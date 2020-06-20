Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRRM. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after buying an additional 477,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 391,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 289,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

