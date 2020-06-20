ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Position Increased by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,922 shares during the period. ViaSat comprises 11.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $66,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ViaSat by 123.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

VSAT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. 463,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,467. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,031.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.16.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $591.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

