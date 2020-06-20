Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.19. 1,419,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.7% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $127,051,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

