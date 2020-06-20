VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $256,893.36 and approximately $18,573.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $172.43 or 0.01850127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00171477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00109398 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,432,899 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

