W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. 1,877,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,362,000 after acquiring an additional 250,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

