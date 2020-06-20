Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Receives Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 969,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,253. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $530.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Wabash National by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.