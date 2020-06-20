Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.32. 568,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,068. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $335.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

