Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Disney benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+ owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. International expansion of the service is expected to drive growth. The company also reshuffled its upcoming movie release dates with Mulan, now set to open on Jul 24. The opening of the Shanghai Disneyland theme park is a positive. Hong Kong, California and Florida Disneyland parks are also set open with reduced capacity. Moreover, resumption of NBA at Walt Disney World in Florida during July is a key catalyst. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Disney’s businesses are affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to hurt its top line as well as profitability in the near term. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a significant headwind.<“

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.96.

NYSE DIS traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,476,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625,830. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $213.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $123.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $4,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

