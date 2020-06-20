Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Washington Prime Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WPG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. 7,071,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 59,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

