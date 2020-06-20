Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271,293 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.22. 1,281,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.