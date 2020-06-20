Webchain (WEB) Hits Market Cap of $59,430.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, RaisEX, EscoDEX and Coinroom. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00685103 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003676 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , RaisEX, Coinroom, BiteBTC, STEX and EscoDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

