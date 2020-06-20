Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRI. Citigroup cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

Shares of WRI stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.51. 3,216,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,035. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 19.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 98,657 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

