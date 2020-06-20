Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$0.95

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEF. CIBC cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.
Shares of WEF remained flat at $C$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,283. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.97. The firm has a market cap of $303.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
