Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$0.95

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEF. CIBC cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of WEF remained flat at $C$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,283. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.97. The firm has a market cap of $303.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$99.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.