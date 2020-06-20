Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. 127,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,349. The company has a market cap of $139.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,027.11. Insiders bought a total of 10,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,363 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

