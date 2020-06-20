WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Receives $7.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 396,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,185. The firm has a market cap of $545.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.65. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.