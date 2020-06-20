Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 478,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $112,106.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,646.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Holdsworth, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Willdan Group by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 497,934 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 364,718 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 112,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.