William Hill (LON:WMH) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on the gambling company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 160 ($2.04).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 305 ($3.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price (up previously from GBX 124 ($1.58)) on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on William Hill from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Hill presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 170 ($2.16).

Get William Hill alerts:

LON:WMH traded down GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 133.65 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,165,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 28.63 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01.

In other news, insider Gordon Wilson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,409.32). Also, insider Matthew Ashley purchased 220,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,208.02 ($2,810.26).

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.